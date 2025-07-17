DUBAI, UAE, 18 July 2025: As international travel reaches a fever pitch this summer, Emirates’ latest analysis of global booking data* and search patterns reveals where travellers are dreaming of and escaping to in July and August, with a shift towards new cultural experiences and off-the-beaten-track locales.

Flight searches for summer travel have increased by 7% compared to last year, with France leading the charge, experiencing a remarkable 35% rise in outbound travel searches, followed by Ireland, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. Germany and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are also seeing strong momentum, highlighting robust travel intent across key markets.

In 2025, a few breakout stars have emerged as the top summer destinations for Emirates, and they’re concentrated mainly in the Far East, Indian Ocean and Europe.

Emirates’ summer hotspots

Vietnam has emerged as this summer’s ‘it’ destination, stealing the spotlight with a robust 61% leap in interest and an uplift in booking demand. Emirates flies to three points in Vietnam with 25 weekly flights: Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and in June this year, the airline launched services to Da Nang via Bangkok, with flight times that offer seamless connections to/from major European cities and key American hubs.

Vietnam’s vibrant third metropolis is a gateway to a trio of UNESCO World Heritage treasures and over 3,000km of untouched coastline. For culinary adventurers, Vietnamese cuisine is a story in every bite. From bustling street food markets to hidden local gems, the country’s dining scene promises an unforgettable experience.

Close behind, the island nation of Mauritius continues to charm travellers, with searches for flights rising 41% as the second most in-demand destination on the Emirates network this summer. The airline offers two convenient daily flights on its iconic A380S. While Sri Lanka has seen a 32% increase, it has become a clear favourite due to its rich cultural tapestry, pristine beaches, ‘tea country’, and affordable luxury experiences.

Japan continues to exert its magnetic pull on global explorers, with flight searches growing 28% compared to last year. Its unique culture, stunning landscapes, modern cities, and delectable cuisine blend balance and artistry. Emirates operates 21 weekly flights to three Japanese points – Tokyo Narita, Tokyo Haneda and Osaka.

The timeless allure of France rounds out the top five with a solid 25% boost, and Emirates is helping meet traveller demand this summer, serving Paris with 21 weekly flights, including three daily A380 flights, a daily A380 service to Nice, and a daily A350 flight to Lyon.

The science of wanderlust: booking data and travel choices

In the UAE, Emirates has seen a 13% rise in flight searches overall, and the airline has witnessed a year-on-year increase in searches to destinations like Sri Lanka, Jordan, France, India, Lebanon, and Morocco. Travellers from the US flying Emirates have been increasingly focusing their searches on African destinations, such as Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa. Meanwhile, UK travellers are searching 12% more than last year on emirates.com, with a growing interest in far-flung destinations like New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius.

Indian travellers are seeking more opportunities to venture out to Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland in 2025, while the airline notes that Australian travellers are focusing on their European summer plans, with a rise in searches to France and the UK. Over the past year, German travellers have been drawn eastbound with higher search levels to Japan, Vietnam, South Korea and the Seychelles.

Summer traditionally skews towards longer breaks, particularly for Emirates travellers from India, Australia, the UK, and Germany, who stretch their getaways into extended escapes – close to a third of them travel for more than a month, while those from the US opt for 2-3 week stays for their summer getaways.

The diversity of Dubai’s summer visitors

Emirates forecasts healthy inbound passenger traffic to Dubai during the summer months this year, underscoring the city’s ongoing global appeal as a ‘must-visit’ destination year-round.

Solo Travellers dominate nearly half of all US, Indian, and Australian visitors, mixing business with leisure during stays averaging just over one week.

Family Travel tells different stories by nationality. About one-third of US and Indian visitors travel as families, although preferences diverge — Indian families tend to favour shorter getaways, while American families typically spend 1-2 weeks exploring Dubai. UK families represent the majority of British visitors, often extending their Dubai experience beyond two weeks.

Couples form another significant segment. Younger Australian and German couples are embracing extended stays, ranging from two weeks to an entire month, to maximise their time to discover Dubai.

*Data reflects searches and website bookings on emirates.com for flights between 1 July and -30 August 2025, in addition to year-over-year comparisons.

