Vietjet Thailand rolls out zero fares





BANGKOK, 16 July 2025: Vietjet Thailand unrolls ‘It’s Time to Vietjet!’ promotion, featuring fares starting from THB zero (before taxes and fees).

The zero fare is applicable for travel to popular domestic destinations, including Phuket, Krabi, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Hat Yai, as well as international destinations such as Taipei, Fukuoka, Phu Quoc, Beijing, and Shanghai.

The zero-fare deal launched on 14 July and closes at midnight on 17 July 2025 for travel from 20 August 2025 to 28 March 2026 (excluding public holidays).

The special promotion applies to Vietjet Thailand’s entire international network, including routes from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Fukuoka, known for its historic charm; Chiang Mai to Osaka, a city full of energy; and Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Tokyo and Osaka, two of Japan’s most iconic towns celebrated for their culture and shopping.

Other international destinations include Seoul in South Korea; Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Hangzhou in China, each offering a fascinating urban experience; Phu Quoc and Da Nang in Vietnam, ideal for island escapes and beach getaways; Taipei in Taiwan, famous for its street food and night markets; Phnom Penh in Cambodia, rich in cultural heritage; and Mumbai in India, the heart of business and the Bollywood scene. The promotion also covers flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Okinawa and Hokkaido, offering a tropical escape and winter wonderland in Japan via a quick connection in Taipei.

On the domestic network, promotional fares are available on all routes from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, reflecting the charm of northern Thailand; Phuket and Krabi, loved for their stunning beaches; Hat Yai and Surat Thani, representing the vibrant southern lifestyle; and Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani, rich in northeastern culture. Cross-country routes such as Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai are also included in the promotion.

(Source: Vietjet Thailand)