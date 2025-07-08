Vietjet Thailand flies Phuket – Mumbai direct

BANGKOK, 9 July 2025: Vietjet Thailand announces the launch of its first-ever direct flight connecting Phuket and Mumbai, with four flights weekly, starting 14 August.

The new route marks a significant milestone in the airline’s expansion, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing regional connectivity.

Photo credit: Vietjet Thailand.

Flights opened for bookings from 7 to 12 July 2025, with the airline offering its trademark zero fare before taxes and fees are added. The travel period for the zero fare deal runs from 14 August 2025 to 28 March 2026.

During the summer schedule, from 14 August to 25 October 2025, flights will operate every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Flight VZ762 departs Phuket at 2210 and arrives in Mumbai at 0105 the following day.

The return flight VZ763 departs Mumbai at 0205 and lands in Phuket at 0820 (all local times).

“This new Phuket–Mumbai service represents a strong step forward in connecting Thailand with India, a country rich in culture and economic opportunity. We are excited to expand our operations into South Asia by offering greater connectivity and more flight choices,” said Vietjet Thailand Chief Executive Officer Woranate Laprabang.