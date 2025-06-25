BANGKOK, 26 June 2025: WorldHotels, part of BWH Hotels, a leading global hospitality network, has continued to expand its presence in Vietnam with the signing of Essensia Sky and Parkway Saigon WorldHotels Residences, a spectacular new luxury project that becomes the inaugural WorldHotels™ Residences in Ho Chi Minh City.

Unveiled in a prestigious event at the Phu Long Pavilion, this remarkable new development will feature a collection of 74 villas and 424 apartment units, all featuring stylish, contemporary interiors and equipped with five-star amenities for discerning residents.

Nestled on Nguyen Huu Tho Boulevard in the verdant southern corridor of Ho Chi Minh City, Essensia Sky and Parkway Saigon WorldHotels Residences will be surrounded by thoughtfully designed green spaces, meandering waterways, and international facilities such as schools, hospitals, retail malls and financial services.

Opening in 2026, this striking new landmark will redefine luxury living by offering an exceptional suite of hotel-style amenities. Residents will enjoy a full-service experience, including a welcoming reception and concierge desk, round-the-clock security, personalised housekeeping, laundry services, private catering, chauffeured transportation, pet care, technical maintenance, and indulgent in-home spa and wellness treatments.

As part of the development’s signature “Lux-Well” lifestyle philosophy, residents can also unwind at the serene Onsen Clubhouse — a tranquil retreat designed for relaxation and rejuvenation.

In addition, all villa owners will receive Platinum membership in BWH Hotels’ global loyalty program, unlocking a world of benefits and privileges at properties worldwide.

BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC, Olivier Berrivin, comments: “We are proud to bring WorldHotels’ renowned standards of world-class hospitality to Essensia Sky and Parkway Saigon WorldHotels Residences – an imposing new development in an up-and-coming district of Ho Chi Minh City. Every resident will be treated with the same care and distinction as a VIP guest, enjoying a thoughtfully curated lifestyle that reflects the highest levels of comfort, service, and excellence.”

This latest signing marks the continued expansion of WorldHotels Residences in Vietnam, following the 2024 debut of Noble Crystal Tay Ho WorldHotels Residences in Hanoi. As demand for premium-branded residences rises across the country and the region, BWH Hotels remains committed to expanding its presence in Vietnam’s most vibrant and rapidly developing locations.

