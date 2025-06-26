Etihad upgrades to A380 on Toronto route

ABU DHABI, 27 June 2025: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has begun operating its Airbus A380 on daily flights to Toronto, boosting capacity by 31% and marking a new chapter in the airline’s long-standing commitment to Canada ahead of its 20th anniversary.

Etihad’s A380 was welcomed with a water-cannon salute at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday, 24 June.

Photo credit: Etihad.

The upgraded service introduces Etihad’s flagship A380 aircraft to Canadian skies for the first time. This includes the airline’s award-winning First Apartments and the world’s only three-room suite in the sky, The Residence, offering an exceptional flying experience for guests on the route between Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada.

The increased capacity responds to strong demand for travel between the UAE and Canada, particularly across business, leisure and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) segments.

Etihad Airways Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De said: “We are proud to introduce the A380 and offer guests flying between Abu Dhabi and Canada an extraordinary new travel experience with Etihad. Toronto has been a cornerstone of our North American network since 2005 when we became the first Gulf region airline to operate flights to Canada. The introduction of our flagship aircraft on this route reflects our deep commitment to the Canadian market.”

Etihad’s A380 features 486 seats across four cabins, including:

The Residence: A private three-room suite with a living room, bedroom and an ensuite bathroom with a shower.

First Apartments: Nine fully enclosed suites with personal space, 80-inch lie-flat beds and a separate ottoman seat.

Business Studios: 70 lie-flat seats with aisle access, premium dining and exclusive access to The Lobby, a serviced lounge in the sky.

Economy Smart Seats: 405 seats with fixed-wing headrests and adjustable support, including 68 extra legroom seats.

Abu Dhabi Stopover

Guests flying to or from Canada via Abu Dhabi can also take advantage of Etihad’s stopover programme, which provides a complimentary one- or two-night hotel stay in Abu Dhabi for passengers with connecting flights through the city.

The stopover is included in your flight ticket, with no extra charges for the hotel, and is an exclusive offer for travellers flying with Etihad Airways. The Etihad Airways boarding pass also acts as an Abu Dhabi Pass, offering discounts at attractions and dining experiences.