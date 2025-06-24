Visa refreshes Infinite Card benefits

BANGKOK, 25 June 2025: Visa announced this week refreshed card benefits for Visa Infinite in 18 markets across the Asia Pacific, recognising that affluent consumers are seeking to enhance their life’s moments.

Asia Pacific is quickly becoming a global hub for wealth and is expected to account for nearly half (47.5%) of all new High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) between 2025 and 2028.

Photo credit: Visa.

For this growing group, luxury is being redefined — not just through material goods but through meaningful experiences that enhance their lives and relationships. Interestingly, 65% of HNWIs in Asia Pacific and nearly 90% of Gen Z respondents hold Visa Infinite or equivalent premium cards. When choosing a card, 36% say they prioritise how well the card fits their lifestyle and personal needs, more than those who choose based on rewards (27%) or cashback (24%).

Visa Thailand, Head of Product & Value-Added Services Angsumalin Fordham said: “Visa is committed to offering affluent Thai consumers personalised and valuable benefits that extend beyond traditional rewards. Today’s premium experience encompasses seamless and meaningful interactions, whether at home or abroad. With the updated Visa Signature and Infinite cards, we provide protection, convenience, and exclusive perks such as travel insurance and 24/7 concierge support. As Thai cardholders increase their outbound travel spend, particularly to Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea, we are proud to support them with secure, borderless payments and curated benefits that enhance their journey.”

Affluent spending trends

Affluent Thai consumers are shifting toward a more intentional way of spending, carefully balancing practical needs with a desire for experience-driven lifestyles. Visa’s latest data highlights this trend, showing steady growth in spending year-over-year: a 10.2% increase in January 2025 compared to the previous year, rising to 13.4% in February and peaking at an impressive 17.7% in March.

The top five categories by transaction volume among affluent cardholders are transportation, food and grocery, quick-service restaurants, restaurants, and fuel. However, when it comes to big-ticket purchases, they prioritise long-term value and security, channelling high ticket-size purchases into insurance, professional services, education, and airlines.

The outbound spending behaviour of Thailand’s affluent class takes on a distinctly experience-led character, with their top destinations being Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and France.

Dining out remains the leading category by transaction volume, followed by food and grocery, retail goods, and quick service restaurants. Interestingly, entertainment ranks 10th, pointing to a growing desire for leisure and cultural engagement during international trips, from exclusive pre-sale access to music concerts and theatre to live experiences.

Yet even as they indulge, affluent travellers continue to be measured in their spending. The highest average ticket sizes abroad are observed in categories such as insurance, healthcare, automotive, apparel and accessories, and vehicle rental.

Visa Infinite cardholders in Thailand can elevate their travel experiences with premium benefits, including 30% off Agoda bookings and 20% off stays with IHG and Accor hotel groups, offering flexibility across both independent and luxury hotel options.

Travellers can enjoy 20% off at select food and beverage outlets across seven key airports in five cities — Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi), Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Incheon.