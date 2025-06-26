TravelTick showcases accredited ATIA agents

SYDNEY, 26 June 2025: A new era of visibility and consumer trust has begun for ATIA-accredited businesses with the launch of TravelTick, the national directory showcasing accredited travel professionals across Australia.

Developed to drive consumer enquiries directly to accredited members, TravelTick (www.traveltick.com.au) presents only ATIA-accredited businesses. It highlights their credibility, showcases their services and specialisations, and makes it easier than ever for Australians to book with confidence.

Photo credit: ATIA.

With over 120,000 consumers visiting ATIA’s platforms in the past year, the demand for trusted travel providers is clear, ATIA said in a press statement.

TravelTick answers this call, enabling consumers to search, discover, review and enquire with accredited operators who have met Australia’s leading travel business standards.

All accredited businesses have been pre-loaded into the directory, and members are now invited to update their profiles with images, descriptions, niche specialisations and service information. A step-by-step tutorial is available via the Members Centre at atia.travel.

TravelTick is the latest milestone in ATIA’s work to raise consumer awareness, enhance member value, and emphasise the importance of booking with an ATIA-accredited business.

ATIA CEO Dean Long commented: “TravelTick gives the industry and searching consumers what they’ve been asking for — a simple, trusted way to find qualified travel professionals. We know that making it easier to find an accredited agent or tour operator is what our members want us to do.

“This is about positioning our members as the most credible, consumer-ready providers in the market. In light of recent non-accredited businesses entering insolvency, it has never been more important to make it easier for people to find our members.

“We’re continuing to deliver practical tools that connect travellers to accredited businesses, grow enquiries, and elevate the industry as a whole. We have a planned, progressive rollout of new features that will make this a leading source of information for the trade and consumers.”

