THB100 goes a long way on Vietjet

BANGKOK, 25 June 2025: Just two days left to catch a bargain fare in Vietjet Thailand’s latest ‘Mid-Year Mega Sale’ promotion with base fares starting from just THB100 (excluding taxes and fees).

The deal applies to flights to top domestic destinations like Phuket, Krabi, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Hat Yai, as well as international hotspots including Taipei, Fukuoka, Phu Quoc, Beijing, and Shanghai.

The promotion also marks the launch of the airline’s new direct service to Seoul, starting 1 October 2025.

Bookings must be completed by midnight on 26 June for travel from 1 August 2025 to 28 March 2026 on the airline’s website or through its mobile phone app.

The special promotional tickets apply to Vietjet Thailand’s entire international network, including routes from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Fukuoka, Chiang Mai to Osaka, and Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou (China), Phu Quoc, Danang (Vietnam), Taipei, Phnom Penh (Cambodia), Mumbai (India) and Seoul (South Korea).

Additionally, the promotion covers flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Okinawa and Hokkaido (via Taipei), as well as Vietjet Thailand’s entire domestic flight network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani and cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.