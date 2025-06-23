Star Voyager extends HK homeport season

HONG KONG, 24 June 2025: Following the announcement of Star Voyager’s extended deployment in Hong Kong through 14 November 2025, StarCruises is unveiling a line-up of new and popular itineraries.

Driven by strong and positive demand, the sailings offer guests more options to explore popular and captivating destinations across East and Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, the Philippines, and Sanya.

Photo credit: StarCruises.

Sailing weekly from Hong Kong Ocean Terminal, Star Voyager will now offer 45 sailings during its more than five-month homeport stay in Hong Kong. This extended season builds on the original 21 cruises scheduled from 27 June to 29 August, with 24 additional voyages running from 31 August to 14 November.

Ranging from two to five-night journeys, the cruises are expected to further boost demand from the Hong Kong and Mainland China markets, as well as the international Fly-Cruise segment.

Star Voyager cruises from Hong Kong are bundled with a 10% discount on the new itineraries, available for extended sailings from 31 August to 14 November 2025.