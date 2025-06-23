Languna Golf Lang Co on Asia’s honours list

LANG CO, Vietnam, 24 June 2025: Laguna Golf Lang Co has once again affirmed its status as one of Asia’s premier golf experiences, earning a coveted place in the Top 100 Golf Courses in Asia list.

The accolade was announced at the prestigious Asia Golf Awards Ceremony hosted by the Asia Golf Leaders Forum (AGLF) in South Korea.

The 9th is one of the most spectacular holes at Laguna Golf Lang Co.

The award is the latest in a growing list of international honours for the championship layout, which has consistently drawn acclaim since its opening. The club, set within the larger Laguna Lang Co integrated resort, has been recognised for its outstanding course design, environmental sustainability, and overall guest experience.

“We’re thrilled to be recognised among the top golf courses in Asia,” said Laguna Golf Lang Co Director of Golf Stephen Bank. “This award is a reflection of the passion, consistency, and attention to detail that our team puts into maintaining world-class standards both on and off the course. It’s also a tribute to the vision of Sir Nick Faldo, whose design continues to challenge and inspire players from around the world.”

Over the years, Laguna Golf Lang Co has earned numerous accolades, including “Vietnam’s Best Golf Resort” at the World Golf Awards, Top 10 Best Golf Resorts in Asia Pacific by Golf Travel Magazine, and multiple certifications for environmental and agronomic excellence. Its innovative “edible golf course” initiative—where rice paddies tended by resident water buffalo are integrated into the course landscape—has also gained global recognition as a model of sustainable golf tourism.

The Asia Top 100 ranking, compiled by leading golf media, professionals, and influencers across the continent, highlights courses that exemplify excellence in design, playability, conditioning, and service.

Beyond the fairways, Laguna Lang Co offers a rich, multifaceted resort experience. Guests can unwind at the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa, dine at a selection of acclaimed restaurants offering Vietnamese and international cuisine, or explore the surrounding region via curated cultural excursions to nearby Hue Imperial City and Bach Ma National Park.

“This destination has become so much more than a golf course,” added Banks. “Laguna Lang Co is about world-class play but also world-class hospitality, culture, and nature. We’re proud to be part of Vietnam’s rise as one of Asia’s must-visit golf and lifestyle destinations.”