Alton advises LOT Polish Airlines on A220s

NEW YORK, 24 June 2025: Alton Aviation Consultancy advised LOT Polish Airlines (LOT) on its firm purchase order with Airbus, comprising 20 A220-100s and 20 A220-300s aircraft, with options and purchase rights for an additional 44 A220 aircraft.

The Alton team supported LOT in evaluating and negotiating with airframe and engine suppliers for its aircraft purchase, spare engine purchase and engine maintenance support agreements.

Photo credit: LOT Polish Airlines.

Alton Aviation Consultancy Managing Director Brad Dailey commented: “We are pleased to have further expanded our long-term partnership with LOT by providing advisory support on this transformative transaction, which will position LOT efficiently and competitively to satisfy its long-term fleet modernisation and network expansion objectives.”

