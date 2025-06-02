DUBAI UAE, 3 JUNE 2025: Emirates Skywards has enhanced its partnership with Marriott Bonvoy, offering loyalty members the opportunity to convert Miles to Points and Points to Miles.

The strategic partnership will unlock even more rewards for 35 million members worldwide, who can now enjoy seamless conversions.

The new benefit further enhances the already strong collaboration between both loyalty programmes, which currently offers Members the chance to earn twice the rewards on both flights and hotel stays. Members can earn Skywards Miles in addition to Marriott Bonvoy points for stays at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels and Marriott Bonvoy points in addition to Skywards Miles when flying with Emirates.

At the same time, Marriott Bonvoy members can still enjoy converting Points to Miles to ‘fly better’ with Emirates to more than 140 destinations across the airline’s extensive network. We’re proud of our long-standing partnership, and as two global brand leaders – we look forward to delivering more benefits, value, and the very best travel experiences for our members worldwide.”

Here’s how it works

Enjoy earning twice the rewards on flights and hotel stays, including one Skywards Mile for every USD1 spent on eligible stays at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy (in addition to Marriott Bonvoy points) and three Marriott Bonvoy Points for every USD1 spent when travelling with Emirates (in addition to earning Skywards Miles).

To convert Skywards Miles to Marriott Bonvoy Points, visit emirates.com, log in using your Skywards credentials, enter your Marriott Bonvoy membership details, and simply convert.

For more information, visit emirates.com/skywards