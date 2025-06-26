DUBAI, UAE, 27 June 2025: It’s summer holiday time, and Emirates is gearing up for a busy week of departures from T3, Dubai International. More than 30,000 customers departed DXB on 26 June, and passenger departures are expected to remain at a similar level until 30 June.

Plan ahead for a seamless travel experience

Emirates customers should plan for extra traffic on the roads approaching the airport, busier carparks, more people at the airport going through Immigration, and the time it may take to travel between Concourses and reach Boarding Gates.

In peak travel times, arrive at the airport 3 hours before departure

Ensure you pass through immigration: 1.5 hours before departure

Ensure you reach your correct boarding gate: 1 hour before departure

Download the Emirates App to check in online

Download the Emirates app for flight details at your fingertips. Book and change flights, download a digital boarding pass for most destinations, get notifications about your flight, check what meals will be served, pre-order your hot meal in Business Class, book a chauffeur drive service and even pre-select and plan movies to watch via ice inflight entertainment. Customers can also check in on Emirates.com. Online check-in and app check-in are both open 48 hours ahead of flight departure time.

Drop luggage off at the airport the day before

Emirates customers can drop off luggage at the airport the night before travel at no charge. Passengers who are departing from Dubai can check-in early and drop off their bags 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before departure if flying to the US. Then, closer to departure time, customers can proceed directly to the immigration area in the airport.

Check in at the Emirates City Check In & Travel Store

Save time at airport and check in at the Emirates City Check‑in and Travel Store in ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) instead. Conveniently located in the heart of the business district, Emirates customers can check in and drop off luggage as early as 24 hours before a flight and up to 4 hours before a flight. Customers can check in anytime from 8:00am to 10:00pm daily, beginning their travel experience with seamless service via self-check-in kiosks, at dedicated desks with Emirates agents or via the world’s first robot check-in agent- Sara.

Close Up Of Male Passenger In Airport Looking At Digital Boarding Pass On Smart Phone

Check in from your own home

Emirates customers can also opt to check in at home in Dubai and Sharjah. Agents complete the check-in process at the customer’s home, hotel, or office, and take the bags onto the flight so that they can arrive a later time with hand luggage. The service must be booked at least 24 hours prior to the flight. The Home Check-In service is complimentary for First Class passengers and Platinum Skywards members.

Utilise transport options at the airport

When moving between Concourse A and Concourse B, Emirates customers can use the complimentary train in Terminal 3. Emirates also offers a shuttle bus service between Concourse A and Concourse C, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The bus departs every 20 minutes, and the average travel time is also 20 minutes. The Pickup and Drop-off points are at clearly marked connection desks – the Arrival Level adjacent to the Central Connection Desk in Concourse A, and Connection Desk E – Duty Free Level in Concourse C. First Class customers can also use dedicated Emirates buggies available on request throughout the airport, while Dubai Airport Buggies (also called Dubai Taxi) are available for all types of customers free of charge, with priority extended to the elderly, families with children and People of Determination.

Make sure your baggage meets the requirements

Emirates requests that customers be vigilant while packing bags and follow the restricted items procedures. Customers should take note of rules such as power banks are allowed in hand baggage but not allowed in checked baggage. Smart bags are allowed in the cabin if the battery is removable and within the cabin baggage size and weight limits. The battery can remain installed as long as the smart bag is completely powered off. E-cigarettes, including e-cigars, e-pipes, Electric Portable Incense (Perfume) Burner or other personal vaporisers containing batteries, must be individually protected to prevent accidental activation and are only allowed as carry-on luggage.

Support for People of Determination

People of Determination can access dedicated support from trained Emirates and airport staff. This includes a pre-planning guide for Dubai International Airport (DXB), 2 hours complimentary parking at the airport and access to a dedicated priority lane for check-in, passport control, security and priority boarding if required. Customers can check the Accessible Travel page on Emirates.com for information and contact their Emirates local office with queries.