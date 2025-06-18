HUA HIN, Thailand, 19 June 2025: The 10th Centara World Masters Golf Championship concluded on 14 June, having attracted 500 amateur golfers from 29 countries.

Golfasian and Go Golfing hosted the event, which was supported by Centara Hotels & Resorts and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Host hotel Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin’s general manager , Jan Weisheit, welcomes golfers to the 10th Centara World Masters Golf Championship.

With golfers and supporters flying in from Australia, New Zealand, USA, UK, Canada, South Africa, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Ireland, Scotland, England, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, UAE, Qatar, India, Mauritius, and the Marshall Islands, the international appeal of the Centara World Masters continues to grow – solidifying its place as Asia’s most prestigious and welcoming tournament for club golfers.

World-Class Golf Meets Five-Star Hospitality

Tournament rounds were held at three of Thailand’s finest championship courses — Black Mountain Golf Club, Pineapple Valley Golf Club, and Springfield Royal Country Club.

Off the course, players enjoy a vibrant social programme, including welcome and gala dinners, nightly 19th-hole entertainment, cultural showcases, and generous prize giveaways — all set against the elegant surroundings of the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, the tournament’s host hotel.

A Decade of Masters Magic

“This year is a special one,” said Golfasian Managing Director Mark Siegel. “Ten years ago, we launched the Centara World Masters to give everyday golfers a taste of tour-style competition, and it’s grown into a global celebration of golf and friendship. We’re proud to welcome so many returning players who’ve been with us since the beginning.”

The 10th-anniversary tournament got underway with a grand welcome reception presided over by Thailand’s Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports, Jakkaphon Tangsutthitham. His presence underscored Thailand’s dedication to promoting world-class sports tourism and reinforced the significance of the Centara World Masters as a flagship international golf event.

Go Golfing Founder and Managing Director Peter McCarthy commented at the welcome reception: “The success of this event is built on passion – for the game, for travel, and for bringing people together. Seeing players from five continents return year after year proves we’ve created something truly unique in amateur golf.”

More than just a tournament

The Centara World Masters is more than just a golf tournament; it’s a global gathering of like-minded golfers who share a passion for competition, connection, and discovery. With every round played and every story shared, this unique event continues to build a community that extends far beyond the final putt, said Siegel.

Visit the Centara World Masters Golf Championship website: https://www.thailandworldmasters.com/.

For more information on Centara Hotels & Resorts or to make a booking visit Centara Hotels & Resorts