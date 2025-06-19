Vietjet Thailand adds Seoul flights

BANGKOK, 20 June 2025: Vietjet Thailand will commence direct daily flights between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Seoul (Incheon) in South Korea on 1 October 2025.

This launch not only expands travel options between Thailand and Korea but also reaffirms Vietjet Thailand’s strategic commitment to growth, strengthening its fleet and route network across Asia.

Vietjet Thailand unveils first flights to Seoul.

Flights opened for bookings on 17 June via the airline’s website with a zero-fare offer (excluding tax and charges).

For the first time, passengers can enjoy Vietjet Thailand’s award-winning service between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Seoul (Incheon) with convenient flight times:

Flight schedule

VZ850 will depart Bangkok (BKK) at 0145 and land in Seoul (ICN) at 0920.

VZ851 will depart Seoul (ICN) at 1155 and arrive in Bangkok (BKK) at 1545 (all local times).

Seoul, a favourite destination among Thai travellers, offers a blend of traditional and modern attractions, including majestic palaces and charming Hanok villages, as well as trendy K-fashion, vibrant K-pop culture, and iconic street food.

“This new service represents a major leap forward as we connect Thailand with Korea for the very first time,” said Vietjet Thailand CEO Woranate Laprabang. “It reflects our clear ambition to expand across Asia with a growing fleet of modern aircraft and an unwavering focus on delivering exceptional service. We aim to create more travel opportunities and seamless connectivity for our passengers while contributing to stronger economic and tourism growth between Thailand and South Korea.”