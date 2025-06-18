Penang prepares for Phnom Penh flights

PHNOM PENH, 19 June 2025: Cambodia Airways will commence twice-weekly direct flights between the Cambodian capital and Penang Island in Malaysia on 26 June.

To launch promotions and support the airline, the Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau, representing the State of Penang, conducted a courtesy visit and strategic meeting with Cambodia Airways executives on 17 June 2025 at the airline’s headquarters in Phnom Penh.

PCEB Chief Executive Officer Ashwin Gunasekeran led the delegation, which included Head of Sales and Marketing Siti Sarah Ismail and Marketing and Communications Manager Terry Neoh.

The meeting served as a key platform to discuss collaborative efforts to support the successful launch and long-term sustainability of the new route.

The PCEB delegation met with senior representatives from Cambodia Airways, including Executive Deputy General Manager Guowei Bai; Deputy Director of the Marketing Committee Daniel Ly and Assistant to the CEO Sok Ravy.

Discussions focused on potential marketing collaborations, joint initiatives to raise awareness of the new connection, and opportunities to foster deeper ties between Penang and Cambodia.

The Phnom Penh–Penang direct flight is scheduled to commence operations on 26 June 2025, with services operating twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays. Cambodia Airways will deploy a 150-seat A319 to serve the route.

Flight schedule

KR785 will depart Phnom Penh (PNH) at 0805 and arrive in Penang (PEN) at 1055.

KR786 will depart Penang (PEN) at 1155 and arrive in Phnom Penh (PNH) at 1240.

This new route marks a significant milestone in enhancing regional connectivity, particularly for business and corporate travellers seeking convenient access between Cambodia and northern Malaysia.

As Penang continues to position itself as a dynamic hub for business events, investment, and innovation, the direct air link with Phnom Penh is set to enhance its standing within Southeast Asia’s corporate travel landscape.

Beyond the convenience of direct flights, the route will catalyse deeper bilateral ties, fostering business partnerships across tourism, MICE, trade, and creative sectors while opening doors to meaningful cross-border collaborations and industry exchange.

In addition, the shared cultural and heritage values between Penang and Cambodia. Both destinations are home to numerous UNESCO World Heritage sites that will open new doors for cultural tourism and heritage-based exchanges.

With George Town in Penang and the historical richness of Phnom Penh and Siem Reap, this connection fosters a deeper appreciation and exploration of Southeast Asia’s diverse yet intertwined cultural legacies.

The route also offers strategic value as a transit option for business travellers, providing seamless access between Cambodia and northern Malaysia while linking them to the broader ASEAN region through Penang’s expanding network of regional and international connections.

To ensure the route’s success, PCEB will explore strategic collaborations with Cambodia Airways and other partners to promote the service and enhance awareness among key target markets. These efforts are designed to support the long-term viability of the route and encourage stronger two-way engagement between Penang and Cambodia.