Marriott rebrands Soaltee Kathmandu

SINGAPORE, 19 June 2025: Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 brands, makes its debut in South Asia with the opening of The Soaltee Kathmandu Autograph Collection in Nepal.

This will be Marriott Bonvoy’s 19th brand in the South Asia region (India, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka). Located in the heart of the city, The Soaltee Kathmandu Autograph Collection features 285 rooms, including suites.

The Soaltee Kathmandu Autograph Collection.

The hotel exemplifies the brand’s ethos, showcasing Kathmandu’s rich history through a refined and sophisticated perspective. Guests will be treated to an authentic sense of place with panoramic views of the majestic Himalayan range, the sacred Swoyambhunath Stupa, and the hotel’s gardens.

“The debut of Autograph Collection Hotels in South Asia with The Soaltee Kathmandu, Autograph Collection is a proud milestone for Marriott International, marking the arrival of our 19th brand in this vibrant region,” Marriott International – South Asia Regional Vice President Ranju Alex commented.

“South Asia continues to be a dynamic growth engine for Marriott International, and the debut of Autograph Collection Hotels in Kathmandu reflects our commitment to expanding into culturally rich leisure destinations. With its deep-rooted legacy and unique character, The Soaltee Kathmandu perfectly aligns with our vision of delivering immersive, one-of-a-kind stays across the region.”

Kathmandu, the vibrant capital of Nepal, is a gateway to the Himalayas and a cultural treasure trove renowned for its ancient temples, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and rich spiritual heritage.

The Soaltee Kathmandu Autograph Collection, with its history dating back to 1966, stands as a cornerstone in Nepal’s hospitality history.

“We are incredibly proud to announce The Soaltee Kathmandu Autograph Collection as the first Autograph Collection hotel in South Asia,” said general manager Avinash Deshmukh. “With a legacy spanning over 58 years, this iconic hotel seamlessly blends Nepal’s rich cultural heritage with contemporary luxury. We are excited to usher in a new chapter for this landmark property and the brand in the region.”