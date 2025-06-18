Qatar makes it nine at the World Airline Awards

PARIS, 19 June 2025: Qatar Airways was named the World’s Best Airline for the ninth time, declared by the Airline’s CEO as “an extraordinary honour.”

Five-time winner of the prestigious Airline of the Year award, Singapore Airlines ranked second in the world listing for 2025, with Cathay Pacific Airways moving up to third place.

Nine-time winner: Qatar Airways.

Emirates crossed the finishing line in fourth place, and ANA All Nippon Airways in fifth position, out of more than 325 airlines included in the survey results.

The 2025 World Airline Awards were announced at a gala ceremony held on 17 June at the Paris Air Show in the Air and Space Museum at the fabulous art deco Hall of Eight Columns of Le Bourget airport.

Some 500 guests attended from airlines across the world, with a large number of airline Chairman, CEO’s and Presidents accepting their awards.

Widely known as ‘the Oscars of the aviation industry,’ the World Airline Awards began in 1999 and remain independent and impartial with all of the customer survey costs and awards event hosted by and paid for by the organisers, Skytrax.

Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted said: “We welcomed back a large number of previous winners and were also delighted to see new faces and airlines represented here today. As is indicated by so many former winning airlines being awarded again, quality consistency is clearly well recognised by customers when they vote for these airlines.”

The World’s Top 20 Airlines In 2025

Qatar Airways

Singapore Airlines

Cathay Pacific

Emirates

ANA All Nippon Airways

Turkish Airlines

Korean Air

Air France

Japan Airlines

Hainan Airlines

Swiss Int’l Air Lines

EVA Air

British Airways

Qantas Airways

Lufthansa

Virgin Atlantic

Saudi Arabian Airlines

Starlux Airlines

Air Canada

Iberia

The Skytrax CEO commented on the Qatar victory: “It is a fabulous achievement for Qatar Airways to win the World’s Best Airline title for 2025, the ninth time they have triumphed in the history of the award. Qatar Airways achieved excellent results across many award categories, with their Business Class winning the World’s Best Business Class and their Al Mourjan Garden Lounge being named the World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge. We congratulate Qatar Airways on these successes, which should be a source of great pride and satisfaction for the airline management and staff.”

SIA is second on the podium

Singapore Airlines took top honours with the award for the World’s Best Cabin Crew, and their First Class Suites continue to dominate by winning the award as the World’s Best First Class. In one of the most competitive global regions for airline service standards, Singapore Airlines also scooped the accolade for the Best Airline in Asia.

Taiwanese airline Starlux Airlines won the 2025 award as the World’s Most Improved Airline, reflecting its quality improvement across the entire Awards programme. At the start of the awards event in Paris, Starlux Airlines also received their 5-Star Airline Rating for the first time, bringing the number of 5-Star Airlines worldwide to eleven.

AirAsia was the repeat winner of the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline award, a title it has won each year since 2010. Scoot received a top award as the World’s Best Long-Haul Low-Cost Airline.

AirAsia co-founder and CEO Capital A Tony Fernandes said: “To win the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline Award for 16 years in a row is nothing short of incredible. From flying just 200,000 guests in our first year to aiming to welcome our one billionth guest this year – this journey has been made possible by the unwavering support of our guests and the tireless dedication of our incredible Allstars. We thank the Skytrax team for recognising our work, and I would like to share the award with my Allstars, it belongs to them. Thank you for believing in the dream.”

The World’s Best Cabin Crew 2025

Singapore Airlines

ANA All Nippon Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways

Garuda Indonesia

EVA Air

Hainan Airlines

Japan Airlines

Malaysia Airlines

Starlux Airlines

Korean Air

The World’s Best Low-Cost Airlines 2025

AirAsia

Scoot

Indigo

Eurowings

Vueling Airlines

Volotea

Transavia

Iberia Express

Flynas

easyJet

The World’s Best Regional Airlines 2025

Bangkok Airways

Virgin Australia

Porter Airlines

Aegean Airlines

Azerbaijan Airlines

jetBlue Airways

Alaska Airlines

Hong Kong Airlines

RwandAir

Royal Air Maroc

The World’s Most Improved Airlines 2025

Starlux Airlines

ITA Airways

HK Express

View the full 2025 Award results

About The 2025 World Airline Awards

The World Airline Awards are wholly independent and impartial, introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that is truly global. Travellers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the award winners. The media have referred to the awards as “the Oscars of the aviation industry”.