ANA firms up A321 orders

BANGKOK, 19 June 2025: ANA Holdings has finalised an agreement by signing a firm order with Airbus for 24 single-aisle A321neo and three A321XLR.

The order was announced at the Paris Air Show 2025 during a signing ceremony with Koji Shibata, Representative Director, President and CEO of ANAHD, and Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business.

Photo credit: Airbus.

The order covers 14 additional A321neo for All Nippon Airways (ANA) as well as 10 A321neo and three A321XLR for its group airline, Peach Aviation, to upgrade the group’s current fleet.

Peach Aviation will become the first Japanese airline to operate the A321XLR, which has the longest range of any single-aisle aircraft, flying up to 4,700nm/8,700 km nonstop.

“We are delighted to have signed the firm order for the introduction of additional A321neo and the first A321XLR into our group airlines. We believe that this additional introduction of Airbus aircraft will further deepen our relationship,” said Shibata. “We will accelerate the introduction of state-of-the-art and fuel-efficient aircraft to provide our passengers with excellent service and to reduce CO2 emissions.

“From its first order in 1987 to an order book now approaching 100 aircraft, ANA has been a long-standing customer for the A320 Family. The exciting addition of the A321XLR for Peach Aviation further underscores ANA’s innovative spirit and trust in the A320 Family’s unrivalled capabilities,” said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry. “We are committed to providing our full support to ANA and Peach Aviation as their growing fleet is deployed on more routes across their networks.”

The A321XLR sits alongside widebodies in an airline’s fleet. It introduces the flexibility to add capacity, to open new routes, or even to continue operating existing ones when demand is variable. This is all while burning 30% less fuel per seat than previous-generation competitor aircraft. The A321XLR’s new Airspace cabin will provide passengers with long-haul comfort in all classes.

To date, more than 7,000 A321neo aircraft have been ordered by more than 90 customers worldwide.