COLOMBO, 24 June 2025: Skålleagues across Asia and beyond are heading to the highly anticipated 54th SKÅL Asia Area Congress, set to take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from Thursday, 26 June to Sunday, 29 June, 2025.

Hosted by SKÅL International Colombo, this year’s event has already attracted record registered delegates and partners, including a strong showing from Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, Korea and throughout Asia including a record-breaking 100+ attendees from India.

A Global Network

SKÅL International, the world’s largest and oldest global tourism association, currently has 12,120 members in 296 clubs across 79 countries, according to the latest data on https://www.skal.org. The Colombo Congress offers a unique opportunity for members to connect, collaborate, and celebrate tourism through friendship.

A Regional Draw

Interest in this year’s Congress is especially strong because the 2025 SKÅL World Congress is being held in Peru — a long-haul and often costly journey for many Asian members. Travel from Bangkok to Cusco spans over 19,000 kilometres (approx. 11,800 miles) and takes 24 to 26 hours, compared to the four hours of flying time to Colombo. This convenience has made the Asia Area Congress a top priority on the Skål calendar.

Host Hotel

The official Congress Headquarters Hotel is the Taj Samudra Colombo, a premier five-star property located along Galle Face Green.

Programme Highlights: Four Days of Culture, Networking & Celebration

Thursday, 26 June – Arrivals & Welcome

• All-day arrivals and hotel transfers

• 0800: Registration opens at Taj Samudra

• 0900: SKÅL Asia Board Meeting (Regency Room)

• 1930: Welcome Party on the North Lawn.

Friday, 27 June – Ceremony, B2B & Culture

• 0845: Opening Ceremony at Samudra Ballroom

• 1230: Group Photo (North Lawn)

• 1245: Lunch (Crystal Ballroom)

• 1300: B2B Networking with top Sri Lankan DMCs

• 1530: Depart for High Tea at Lotus Tower

• 1915: Cultural Sri Lankan Dinner at Nuga Gama, Cinnamon Grand.

Saturday, 28 June – Assembly, Legacy & Gala Night

• 0900: 54th SKÅL Asia Annual General Assembly

• 1215: Tree Planting Ceremony (Taj Gardens)

• 1230: Lunch hosted by SKÅL Macau

• 1330: Club Presidents’ Meeting (Gregory Room)

• 1500: Colombo City Tour

• 2000: Gala Dinner at Taj Grand Marquee

About the Author

Andrew J Wood is a Bangkok-based travel writer, hotelier, and Skålleague with more than 30 years of experience in Asian tourism. He is a former President of SKÅL Bangkok, SKÅL Thailand, SKÅL Asia and a Director of SI. Originally from Yorkshire UK, Andrew is a passionate advocate of using travel and tourism to foster global understanding and lasting friendships.