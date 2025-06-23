ITE2025 achieves mega event targets

HONG KONG, 24 June 2025: Hong Kong’s top travel show ITE2025 concluded last week, having made significant strides to enhance visitor quality and quantity, both travel consumers and trade visitors.

The fifth live edition since 2021 (post-COVID-19 pandemic) ITE2025 convened from 12 to 15 June at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The first two days focused on trade visitors, of whom over half were non-Hong Kong residents before the show doors opened to travel consumers.

Photo credit ITE2025. Selling a weekend Getaway to Korea.

Launched nearly 40 years ago, this year’s edition co-located the 39th ITE Leisure and the 20th ITE MICE, prompting the Hong Kong government to designate the show as a “mega event”.

Trade days attracted 7626 buyers and trade visitors, up 8.6%. Geographically, 46.8% hailed from Hong Kong, 33% from the Chinese Mainland and 20.2% from overseas.

In particular, there was a strong turnout of trade visitors from the Greater Bay Area cities, both individuals and official delegations from travel trade associations. 45.7% of trade visitors (travel agents or tour operators), 15.3% MICE/corporate, and 6.1% media.

Show organiser TKS Exhibition Services noted that the increase in visitors was partly due to the high profile of international exhibitors, who made up 90% of the show space, and the addition of 135 informative trade and public seminar sessions. The show statistics indicated that 502 exhibitors from 64 countries participated in ITE2025.

Organised by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd, the annual event is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, China, the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the Macau Government Tourism Office and the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong.

The next ITE Hong Kong will be held from 11 to 14 June 11 2026 at Halls 1 and 2 of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.