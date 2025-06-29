SINGAPORE, 29 June 2025: Emirates celebrates 35 years of operations in Singapore, marking over three decades of connecting travellers between the Lion City and the world through its hub in Dubai.

Since commencing operations in June 1990, Emirates has carried over 10 million passengers on more than 65,000 flights between Singapore and Dubai.

Throughout the years, Emirates has become a preferred choice for travellers heading from Singapore to Dubai and beyond. The most popular outbound destinations in the last year ending March 2025 include London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Paris, Manchester, Rome, Amsterdam, Jeddah, Madrid, Istanbul, Frankfurt, and Munich.

Emirates currently operates four daily flights between Singapore and Dubai with a mix of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, as well as a non-stop daily service connecting Singapore with Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Emirates’ Country Manager for Singapore & Brunei, Rashed Alfajeer, said: “We’ve come a long way in our Singapore operations, from carrying just over 12,000 passengers on a daily flight between Singapore and Dubai in 1990, to connecting over 800,000 travellers between the two gateways on four daily services in the last financial year. The past 35 years have been marked by remarkable growth for Emirates, further supported by strong and reliable partnerships we’ve established with local entities. As we look ahead, we remain committed to serving the Singaporean market with our best-in-class products and world-class service, while exploring innovative solutions to provide industry-leading customer-centric experiences.”

In June 2023, Emirates launched its Premium Economy cabin on the Singapore-Dubai route, making Singapore the first market in Southeast Asia to receive this iconic and highly appreciated product. Offering more space, comfort, and premium touches, Emirates’ Premium Economy has become a standout choice for passengers seeking an elevated travel experience.

To date, Emirates has welcomed over 87,000 passengers in this cabin class from Singapore. The industry recognition speaks volumes, too, with Emirates’ Premium Economy having won ‘Best Premium Economy Class’ at the 2024 Business Traveller Asia-Pacific Awards and ‘Best Premium Economy Class Airline in the Middle East’ at the 2024 Skytrax World Airline Awards.

In May 2024, Emirates resumed its daily Phnom Penh service via Singapore, linking the two trade and leisure centres in the region with a conveniently timed schedule. Over the past year, the service has connected nearly 66,000 passengers between the two gateways, with over 60% of them having started their journey in Singapore.

In June 2024, Emirates powered flights departing Changi Airport with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as part of its fuel agreement with Neste, marking its inaugural SAF investment in Asia. Approximately 3.3 million litres of blended SAF — which reduces lifecycle carbon emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional jet fuel—was integrated and used over a few weeks.

Reinforcing its long-term commitment to Singapore, Emirates also opened its first Emirates World retail store in Singapore on 6 May 2025. Strategically located at Odeon 333, just across from the iconic Raffles Hotel, the new store offers personalised travel planning and expert advice from dedicated consultants. The space is designed to be experiential and immersive, featuring interactive installations and the airline’s First-Class Suite on display.

To mark Emirates’ 35th anniversary in Singapore, the airline is offering special fares on bookings made until 30 June 2025, for travel through 30 November 2025.

Airfares (Return from Singapore – SGD)

Tickets can be purchased on https://www.emirates.com/sg/english/, Emirates sales offices or contact centre, via travel agents or online travel agents, or at Emirates’ retail store in Singapore located at Odeon 333.