HK resumes seasonal flights to Miyako

HONG KONG, 30 June 2025: HK Express Airways (HK Express) resumed its seasonal Hong Kong-Miyako (Shimojishima) route on Friday, 27 June, with four weekly flights from its home base in Hong Kong to Shimojishima Airport (SHI) in Okinawa.

Flights depart Hong Kong on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday using an A320neo aircraft configured with 188 seats. Flight time is two hours and 15 minutes for the direct service.

The HK Express management team celebrated the resumption of flights to Miyako (Shimojishima), Japan, last Friday, by distributing gifts to passengers at Hong Kong International Airport.

HK Express CEO Jeanette Mao commented on the resumption of seasonal flights: “As Hong Kong’s only low-cost carrier, we are committed to providing affordable fares and offering a wide range of value-added services.

“With the resumption of our seasonal flights to Shimojishima, HK Express is now the only Hong Kong-based airline covering all three major airports in Okinawa — Naha, Ishigaki and Shimojishima airports — offering nearly 190 weekly round-trip flights to Japan, giving travellers more flexibility in planning their journeys. As a member of the Cathay Group, HK Express leverages the group’s global route network to connect Japan’s unique, lesser-known destinations with the world, offering travellers exceptional in-depth Japanese experiences.”

Miyako (Shimojishima) is part of the Miyako Islands, connected by land to Irabu Island and Miyako Island. As the largest island in the archipelago, Miyako Island boasts stunning beach landscapes. Yonaha Maehama Beach is famous for its expansive white sands. The shallow waters of Aragusuku Beach are filled with subtropical fish, while the unique, hidden coves and natural rock arches of Sunayama Beach are favourites among photography enthusiasts. Beyond its natural beauty, Miyako’s cuisine is equally unforgettable, from tender and juicy Miyako beef to authentic Miyako soba and sweet, seasonal mangoes in the summer, all guaranteed to provide travellers with memorable culinary experiences.