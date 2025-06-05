Air Astana expands network

SINGAPORE, 6 JUNE 2025: Air Astana launched a new flight on 31 May between Atyrau, in western Kazakhstan, and Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Services operated by Airbus A320/A321 aircraft and scheduled three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, with a flight time of approximately 90 minutes.

Photo credit: Air Astana.

Air Astana also commenced direct flights from Almaty to Frankfurt on 1 June 2025. Services operated by Airbus A321LR aircraft are scheduled on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, with a flight time of eight hours and 25 minutes. The new Almaty to Frankfurt route operates in addition to the airline’s existing services from Astana and Uralsk to Frankfurt.

Air Astana has signed an updated codeshare agreement with Lufthansa to operate joint flights on the Almaty-Frankfurt route, which offers passengers enhanced connectivity through the combined networks of both airlines.