MELAKA, MALAYSIA, 6 JUNE 2025: Dusit Princess Melaka, a property managed by Dusit International, celebrated its official grand opening on 29 May 2025 — signalling a vital milestone in Melaka’s evolving hospitality landscape and introducing a new standard of upscale Thai-inspired hospitality to the Malaysian state.

The hotel also unveiled one of the largest meeting and event spaces in Melaka, further enhancing the city’s appeal as a regional MICE destination.

The grand opening comes at a pivotal moment for Melaka, which continues to experience strong tourism growth. In 2024, the city welcomed over 15 million visitors — a 74% increase year-on-year — reinforcing its emergence as one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic travel destinations. The Melaka State Government has extended its ‘Visit Melaka Year’ campaign through 2026, aligning with the national ‘Visit Malaysia 2026 ‘initiative, which aims to attract 35.6 million tourist arrivals.

Strategically located in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage City, the 296-room upscale Dusit Princess Melaka blends modern elegance with rich local heritage, offering guests unobstructed views of the city and the Straits of Melaka. With five-star facilities, contemporary comforts, and Dusit’s signature brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, the property brings a fresh and distinctive offering to the local hotel landscape — catering to the needs of today’s business and leisure travellers while celebrating the cultural soul of Melaka.

Among its lifestyle facilities are the state’s deepest swimming pool, a fully equipped 24-hour gym, and distinctive dining venues, including Zest Restaurant, Long Feng Chinese Restaurant, and the vibrant Famosa Lounge.

Spanning 774 sqm and featuring full LED screen capabilities and versatile room configurations, the hotel’s meeting and event space is tailored to meet the demands of high-profile conferences, weddings, and private events.

Guests also have access to a range of curated local experiences that offer an immersive journey through the city’s sights, flavours, and culture.

The hotel’s official grand opening ceremony was officiated by Tuan Yang Terutama Tun Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohd Ali Bin Mohd Rustam, Governor of Melaka, and attended by Mohamad Bukhari bin Che Man, Director of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture (MOTAC), State of Melaka.

“Dusit Princess Melaka opens at a crucial moment for the tourism sector,” said Mohamad Bukhari bin Che Man, Director of MOTAC, State of Melaka. “As we gear up to host global events such as UN Tourism 2025 and lead into Visit Malaysia 2026, the hotel represents a meaningful addition to Melaka’s expanding hospitality landscape and supports the state’s continued development as a modern global tourism hub. It also reflects the state’s growing appeal to international travellers and trusted global brands, aligning with our vision for responsible, inclusive, and high-value tourism growth. With its extensive lifestyle and business facilities and Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, the hotel is well positioned to enrich visitor experiences and support Melaka’s emergence as a regional leisure and MICE tourism centre.”

Dusit International Chief Operating Officer Gilles Cretallaz said: “This grand opening marks a significant milestone for Dusit as we officially introduce our distinctive Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to Malaysia. With its rich heritage, strategic location, and forward-looking development plans, Melaka provides the ideal setting for our debut in the country. Dusit Princess Melaka exemplifies our commitment to delivering warm, authentic, and meaningful experiences, and we are delighted to welcome guests from around the world, including delegates attending UN Tourism 2025, to experience the best of both Thai and Malaysian hospitality.”

In recognition of its commitment to excellence, Dusit Princess Melaka has already received two prestigious honours at the International Business Magazine Awards 2025: Best Hotel for Business Travellers – Malaysia and Excellence in Regional Hospitality — Malaysia. These accolades underscore the hotel’s strong appeal to business and leisure travellers and reflect its growing influence within Malaysia’s competitive hospitality landscape since its soft opening earlier this year.

To celebrate its grand opening, Dusit Princess Melaka has launched a limited-time offer – Melaka Retreat – inviting guests to enjoy daily breakfast at Zest, a MYR50 daily F&B credit redeemable at any of the hotel’s dining outlets, complimentary room upgrades (subject to availability), and an additional 15% discount for Dusit Gold members. The offer is available for booking until 4 January 2026, for stays from now through that date, exclusively at dusit.com/dusitprincess-melaka/specialoffers/

For more information and reservations, visit dusit.com/dusitprincess-melaka or follow the hotel on Facebook and Instagram: @dusitprincessmelaka.