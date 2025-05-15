QF links Perth to Auckland and Johannesburg

SYDNEY, 16 MAY 2025: Qantas has announced two new routes will join its growing international network, with flights from Perth to Auckland and Johannesburg set to take off from December 2025*.

These routes unlock more Australian connections across the airline’s international and domestic network, which now spans over 100 destinations worldwide.

Already open for bookings, the new services reinforce the growth of Qantas’ western hub, adding over 155,000 seats in and out of Perth each year. These flights have been made possible by funding allocated from the Federal Government to the Australian Border Force and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry to deliver additional border services at airports.

The funding will enable Perth Airport to invest in additional staffing, equipment and facilities that increase border and biosecurity capacity and, in turn, allow the airport to host more international flights.

The routes will also enable further international connectivity for New Zealand and South Africa on the Qantas network and its comprehensive global airline partner network.

Qantas International CEO Cam Wallace commented: “By connecting Perth directly with Auckland and Johannesburg, we’re supporting the local economy by opening valuable inbound tourism opportunities for Western Australia and generating new jobs for the state. These routes also enable further growth throughout Australia with connections across our domestic network.

“Our new Perth to Auckland route offers connections for West Australians to New York via Auckland, while the new direct flight to Johannesburg provides a vital connection for customers in Perth to visit popular cities like Cape Town through our partnership with Airlink.

Perth Airport’s Chief Commercial and Aviation Officer, Kate Holsgrove, added: “Perth is a dynamic, expanding hub with incredible growth opportunities, and we remain focused on working with our airline partners to grow aviation connectivity to create more opportunities for Western Australia’s tourism industry and provide more options for Western Australians to travel.

“Creating additional capacity within Terminal 3 and Terminal 4 will allow Qantas to add or expand its services to Western Australia and is an important interim measure as we build new terminal facilities at Airport Central so Qantas can relocate in 2031.”

Key information on the new routes

Fares are available now on Qantas.com. The inaugural Perth to Johannesburg service will take off on 7 December 2025* and the inaugural Perth to Auckland service will take off on 8 December 2025*.

Both routes will operate three times per week on a Qantas A330 aircraft. The aircraft has 27 business class seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, each featuring direct aisle access and converting into a lie-flat bed, and 224 economy seats.

Perth to Auckland will operate as QF111 on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The flight time is six hours and 45 minutes.

Perth to Johannesburg will operate as QF65 on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. The flight time is 11 hours and 15 minutes*.

*Subject to government and regulatory approval, schedule subject to change.