Vietnam Airlines resumes Moscow flights

HANOI, 13 MAY 2025: Vietnam resumed twice-weekly direct flights on the Hanoi-Moscow route last week following a three-year suspension.

Flying a Boeing 787-9 with 312 seats, the airline serves the route every Tuesday and Thursday, but according to a Facebook post, the airline says flights will increase to three weekly, effective in July 2026.

Photo credit: Vietnam Airlines.

In a press statement, the airline said the route between the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, and Moscow will strengthen tourism and cultural ties between Vietnam and Russia.

Flight schedule

VN063 departs Hanoi (HAN) at 1045 and arrives in Moscow (SVO) at 1540 (Tuesday and Thursday).

VN062 departs Moscow (SVO) at 1740 and arrives in Hanoi (HAN) at 0605 plus a day.

Hanoi-Milan launch

Meanwhile, during a Vietnam–Europe Tourism Promotion event held on 7 May at Salone Dei Tessuti in Milan the airline confirmed its intention to inaugurate direct Hanoi–Milan flights. Scheduled to launch on 1 July 2025, the new route will make Vietnam Airlines the first Vietnamese airline to offer direct flights between Hanoi and Milan; a major European centre of fashion, culture, and commerce.

The airline will operate three flights weekly (Tuesday, Friday and Saturday) using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, with a flight time of approximately 11 hours and 20 minutes. Sales channels are already open. Skyscanner quotes a roundtrip fare starting at SGD1,699.

Flight schedule

VN073 will depart Hanoi (HAN) at 0100 and arrive in Milan (MXP) at 0740.

VN072 will depart Milan (MXP) at 1230 and arrive in Hanoi (HAN) at 0430 plus a day.