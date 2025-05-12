Scoot boosts flights in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, 13 MAY 2025: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), has increased flight frequencies and passenger capacity to support the strong demand for air travel in the upcoming months.

Photo credit: Scoot.

From 6 June 2025, flights to Iloilo City in the Philippines will increase from two to four weekly, while flights to Cebu in the Philippines will increase from seven to 10 weekly from 24 June 2025.

From 30 August 2025, services to Davao, Philippines, will increase to 12 weekly, up from nine weekly services.

From 4 August 2025, frequencies to Perth, Australia, will increase to 14 times weekly, up from 12 weekly. Frequencies to Sydney, Australia, will increase to 14 weekly from 5 October 2025, up from 10 weekly.

Scoot will increase services to Samui Island on the Gulf of Thailand from 21 to 25 weekly from 24 June 2025. Additionally, services to Taipei (Taiwan) and Seoul in South Korea (via Taipei) will increase from five weekly to daily services from 2 August 2025.

Since 30 March 2025, Scoot has ramped up services to various cities in Indonesia, including Jakarta, with 25 weekly flights, up from 19 weekly flights.

The airline has also increased passenger capacity to Bali, now operating its widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners on all 21 weekly services. Similarly, passenger capacity to Yogyakarta has increased as Scoot now operates the Airbus A321 aircraft on all seven weekly flights to the city. Since 30 March 2025 as well, passenger capacity to Taipei and Tokyo (via Taipei) has increased, with Scoot’s widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners operating all 12 weekly services.

Since 15 April 2025, frequencies to Phu Quoc have increased from five to six weekly.