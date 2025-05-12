THAI reports robust Q1 2025 revenue gains

BANGKOK, 13 MAY 2025: Thai Airways International PCL and its subsidiaries reported revenue of THB51,625 million during Q1 2025, 12.3% higher than THB 45,955 million reported a year earlier.

In a press statement released last week, the airline attributed the increase in revenue to the “continued growth in passenger travel demand, fleet expansion and increasing flight frequencies.

THAI Chairman Piyasvasti Amranand

Passenger production (Available Seat Kilometre-ASK) increased by 21.1% over the same period last year, and passenger traffic (Revenue Seat Kilometre-RPK) also increased by 20.8%. However, the average cabin factor remained at 83.3%, similar to Q1 2024 performance. Total passengers carried during Q1 2025 reached 4.33 million, an increase of 11.6% over the same period last year.

THAI and its subsidiaries reported THB37,964 million in expenses, an 8.8% increase of THB3,084 million due to variable costs associated with increased production and services. However, fuel expenses decreased by 1.7%.

THAI reported a robust operational profit, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), reaching THB13,661 million — higher than last year by THB2,586 million or 26.5% EBIT margin. It reported gains from foreign currency exchange, realising a net profit of THB 9,839 million with EBITDA after cash lease payment amounting to THB12,728 million.

During Q1 2025, THAI logged 78 active aircraft, an increase of five aircraft compared to Q1 2024. The average daily aircraft utilisation was 13.7 hours. By the end of 2025, the airline will take delivery of A321neo aircraft, all equipped with an inflight entertainment system at every seat and free Wi-Fi for Royal Orchid Plus (ROP) members to elevate passenger experiences.

THAI has installed high-speed internet in its A330-300 aircraft, and since 1 May 2025, ROP members have been able to enjoy free internet (duration and speed depend on their ROP status).

A new board of directors was appointed on 18 April 2025 to fulfil the remaining conditions under the Rehabilitation Plan. In addition, THAI filed the completion of the Rehabilitation Plan to the Central Bankruptcy Court on 28 April 2025. Completing the Rehabilitation process is now under the Central Bankruptcy Court’s consideration, with a hearing scheduled for 4 June 2025.