Singaporens stretch holiday budgets

SINGAPORE, 13 MAY 2025: Skyscanner has dubbed the summer of 2025 “Maximiser Summer”, as it records 89% of Singapore travellers are looking to maximise their summer holidays this year.

Whether it is stretching their budgets, staying flexible with travel dates or exploring more destinations in one trip, Singapore travellers are becoming increasingly intentional about how they plan and spend, seeking greater value in every aspect of their getaway.

Skyscanner Travel Trends and Destination Expert Cyndi Hui shares: “More than half of Singapore travellers fulfilled their summer goals set last year – and this year, they want to do even more. Travellers are not just looking to get away; they want to make every moment of their summer holiday count by maximising value.

“54% of Singapore travellers say they want to maximise their summer holidays to experience more destinations and activities than before, and 38% said that they have been inspired by travel content, friends or family to do more this summer.”

Singapore travellers plan to employ smarter and savvier strategies to maximise every aspect of their summer holidays.

Maximising their budget: 50% of Singapore travellers use travel comparison tools to find the best value flights, hotels and car hires.

Maximising the season length: 42% of Singapore travellers are extending their summer holidays to travel during the shoulder season to avoid peak crowds and enjoy lower prices.

Maximising flexibility: 78% of Singapore travellers can shift their travel days to save money.

Maximising destination experiences: 77% of Singapore travellers are willing to choose a less well–known destination over an overly popular one for their summer holiday to enjoy cost-savings and avoid crowds. 36% of Singapore travellers also want to visit multiple destinations in one trip.

Smarter ways to travel this summer

Summer travel remains strong, with 93% of Singapore travellers planning the same or more trips this year — yet 59% have yet to book. The main reason? Uncertainty over where to go, with 43% seeking more destination inspiration before making plans.

To help travellers plan smarter this summer, Skyscanner has launched the Smarter Summer Report – packed with practical insights, including travel hacks, the cheapest weeks to fly, alternative destinations to consider, and curated lists tailored to different travel preferences.

For travellers who prefer crowd-favourite destinations, Skyscanner has revealed the Top 10 Most Popular Destinations, the cheapest weeks and days to travel, and their corresponding average flight prices. Additionally, Singapore travellers looking for an underrated summer destination can turn to Skyscanner’s Top 10 Cheapest Alternative Destinations for inspiration.

For more information on how to maximise summer holidays, visit https://www.skyscanner.com.sg/news/smarter-summer-report