Pedal away on World Bicycle Day

SINGAPORE, 28 MAY 2025: In celebration of World Bicycle Day on 3 June, digital travel platform Agoda is spotlighting five cycling destinations across Asia.

From the tranquil trails of Hokkaido, Japan, to the historic charm of Sukhothai, Thailand, these destinations promise unforgettable adventures for cycling enthusiasts.

With cycling tourism gaining global momentum, the Asia-Pacific region has emerged as the fastest-growing market for this trend, according to recent insights from The Business Research Company.

Cycling is more than just a mode of transport; it’s a way to connect with nature, explore local cultures, and enjoy the freedom of the open road. Agoda has curated a list of five must-visit cycling spots across Asia, perfect for riders of all levels.

Agoda Senior Country Director Krishna Rathi shared: “World Bicycle Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate the joy of cycling and the incredible destinations Asia offers. With interest in cycling tourism on the rise, particularly across Asia-Pacific, where demand is growing rapidly, more travellers are turning to two wheels to explore the region’s diverse landscapes and cultures. By offering great value deals on accommodation, transport and experiences, Agoda is here to make it easier for travellers to plan their cycling adventures, whether they’re seeking scenic routes, cultural immersion, or a mix of both.”

Five cycling destinations to explore in Asia

Hokkaido, Japan

Known for its stunning landscapes, Hokkaido offers a variety of cycling routes through serene countryside, majestic mountains, and scenic coastal areas. Cyclists can immerse themselves in the natural beauty while staying at an authentic Ryokan, and experiencing traditional Japanese hospitality. The region’s diverse terrain caters to leisurely rides and challenging trails, making it a versatile destination for all cycling enthusiasts.

Luang Prabang, Laos

This UNESCO World Heritage site provides a cultural cycling experience, with routes that wind through historic streets, ancient temples, and along the picturesque Mekong River. Travellers can explore the rich heritage of Luang Prabang while enjoying comfortable stays at charming guesthouses that reflect the local architecture. The blend of cultural immersion and scenic beauty makes it a must-visit for those seeking a unique cycling adventure.

Sun Moon Lake, Taiwan

A favourite among cyclists, Sun Moon Lake, features well-maintained trails that circle the lake, offering breathtaking views and a peaceful atmosphere. Visitors can enhance their experience by staying at lakeside resorts with stunning views and easy access to cycling paths. The tranquil environment and natural beauty make Sun Moon Lake an ideal spot for a relaxing yet invigorating cycling journey.

Sukhothai, Thailand

Step back in time as you cycle through Sukhothai’s historical parks, filled with ancient ruins and temples. The area offers highly rated hotels near Sukhothai Historical Park, providing convenient access to the historical park and a comfortable retreat after a day of exploration. This destination combines history and cycling for a truly unique experience, allowing travellers to delve into Thailand’s rich past.

Hoi An, Vietnam

Explore the charming old town and surrounding countryside of Hoi An. Cyclists can enjoy scenic routes through rice paddies, coastal paths, and vibrant local villages, with accommodations ranging from boutique hotels to luxurious resorts. The blend of cultural richness and natural beauty makes Hoi An a captivating destination for cyclists looking to experience Vietnam’s diverse landscapes.

