Wise move boosts visits to Singapore

SINGAPORE, 28 MAY 2025: The Singapore Tourism Board and global technology company Wise have partnered to promote travel to Singapore and increase spending by offering greater value to Malaysian travellers.

The partnership marries STB’s expertise in destination marketing with Wise’s innovative financial solutions to strengthen Singapore’s position as a top travel destination for Malaysians while offering them a convenient and affordable way to manage their finances during their visits.

Malaysia was Singapore’s fourth-largest source market for inbound arrivals last year, accounting for 1.19 million visitors — a 9% increase compared to 2023. Malaysia is also Wise’s fastest-growing market in the Asia Pacific, highlighting strong demand for convenient, cross-border financial services.

As part of this collaboration, STB and Wise will launch digital and social media campaigns spotlighting Singapore’s newest attractions via a dedicated landing page where new users can sign up for a

complimentary Wise Card. It also highlights some of Singapore’s newest experiences and destinations, including Illumination’s Minion Land at Universal Studios Singapore, Mandai Wildlife Reserve’s Rainforest Wild ASIA and New Bahru, Singapore’s latest retail and lifestyle destination.

Up until 6 July 2025, 30 lucky individuals who use their Wise Card to pay for transactions in Singapore will each win a return economy flight from Malaysia to Singapore (capped at SGD350) for their next Singapore getaway. Winners will be announced by 14 July 2025.

While Malaysians are known for being savvy travellers, a recent survey by Wise found that 96% of respondents still rely on traditional money changers when spending abroad. Additionally, 65% of respondents continue to use their local bank cards, despite 67% being aware of hidden exchange rate markups and foreign transaction fees as high as 3%.

Here’s how Wise helps Malaysians get the most out of their trip

● No hidden fees, just transparent exchange rates: Convert MYR to SGD at the mid-market exchange rate (the rate you usually see on Google) with no surprise fees.

● Manage 40+ currencies for seamless travel: Hold and manage over 40 currencies in one account. Users can easily switch between MYR and SGD while exploring Orchard Road, Sentosa or Katong-Joo Chiat.

● Contactless payments everywhere: Add your Wise card to Apple Pay or Google Pay for fast and secure payments across Singapore. Additionally, enjoy two fee-free ATM] withdrawals of up to MYR1,000 per month.

● Enjoy the flexibility of physical and virtual cards: Use your physical card for shopping and dining or virtual cards for secure online bookings.

Singapore Tourism Board Executive Director, Southeast Asia Terrence Voon said: “Singapore offers an ever-evolving lineup of lifestyle offerings, leisure events and experiences at the doorstep of Malaysian travellers. That is why we have partnered with Wise to help them see more, do more and get the most out of every moment in our city. Through this partnership, seasoned visitors and those new to Singapore can look forward to greater value and convenience.”