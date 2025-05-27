Austrian will boost Bangkok flights

BANGKOK, 28 MAY 2025: Austrian Airlines will increase flights from Vienna to Bangkok, operating double daily services during the winter from October 2025 to April 2026.

The airline will also increase flights to other holiday destinations; Mauritius and the Maldives. Three weekly flights are planned for Mauritius, and five weekly flights for the Maldives.

During the winter flight schedule, flights will increase to 11 weekly to New York (JFK and EWR), five weekly to Montreal and three weekly connections to Boston.