Paddles Up: Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival

HONG KONG, 21 MAY 2025: The boats are fierce, the drums are loud, and the energy is electric — Hong Kong’s Dragon Boat Festival is back, 7 to 8 June, in spectacular style.

Each year, this high-adrenaline celebration draws elite paddlers worldwide to compete in one of the city’s most anticipated summer events. The 2025 Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races are jointly organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association at the iconic Victoria Harbour from 7 to 8 June.

Experience the thrilling Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races in Tsim Sha Tsui — where strength meets tradition! (Photo Credit: ShotCourt).

The race will transform the Tsim Sha Tsui East Promenade into a festival hotspot with over 190 teams from 12 countries and regions, including teams from Qatar and Egypt, competing for the first time.

Nine days and nights of festivities

HKTB is hosting nine days and nights of action-packed celebrations starting 31 May along the photogenic Avenue of Stars to build up momentum ahead of the boat races.

From 1300 to 2200 daily, visitors can look forward to festive foods, icy-cold beverages, summery sweets and photo opportunities galore with the dazzling harbour as a backdrop. The area will also include festive photo spots with displays of Ocean Park Hong Kong’s adorable Panda Friends – the giant pandas An An, Ke Ke, Ying Ying, and Le Le, along with the twin cubs Elder Sister and Little Brother. A special pop-up store will offer a selection of panda-themed merchandise.

As the action peaks on 7 to 8 June, spectators can enjoy free entry and shaded viewing areas along the waterfront from Tsim Sha Tsui East to the Avenue of Stars. In the Urban Council Centenary Garden, refreshing beers will be available at a lively Beer Garden set up to beat the summer heat and Cirque du Soleil performers will delight attendees with surprise appearances during the event.

A month of tradition, craft and celebration

The Dragon Boat Festival was inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity. With its deep cultural roots, the Dragon Boat Festival aligns perfectly with the inaugural Hong Kong ICH Month—a celebration in June that invites visitors to experience Hong Kong’s cultural richness.

Visitors can participate in highlight tours to explore ICH-related traditional craftsmanship, such as bamboo steamer-making techniques. Travellers can sign up for the tour at the Hong Kong International Airport Visitor Centre or Kowloon Visitor Centre starting 9 June, or visit the Hong Kong ICH Month 2025 website for more details.

(Source: HKTB)