HKIA reports record passenger traffic in April

HONG KONG, 21 MAY 2025: Passenger traffic marked a new post-pandemic high on 20 April during the Easter holidays, when Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) welcomed approximately 197,000 passengers according to the latest data released last week by the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK)

During April, HKIA handled 5.19 million passengers, experiencing a year-on-year growth of 23.2%. The robust growth was attributed to the extended Easter holidays, which began in mid-April and boosted traffic across all passenger segments. Flight movements increased by 12.5% year-on-year to 32,675.

Photo credit: HKIA. T1 Satellite Concourse.

Cargo volume grew to 404,000 tonnes, representing a 2.6% increase compared to the same month last year. The growth in cargo throughput was underpinned by a 13.9% increase in transshipments. Traffic to and from Europe and the Middle East remained the primary growth drivers, increasing significantly.

For the first four months of 2025, passenger volume saw 17.0% year-on-year growth to 19.8 million, while flight movements increased by 11.6% to 128,650. Cargo traffic experienced a year-on-year growth of 3% to 1.57 million tonnes.

On a 12-month rolling basis, passenger volume rose by 20.8% year-on-year to 55.9 million, while flight movements increased by 18.8% to 376,670. Cargo throughput grew by 9.3% to 4.98 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, a number of airlines added new flight routes, further expanding HKIA’s connectivity. During the month, Cathay Pacific, HK Express and Vietnam Airlines launched new flight routes to Dallas, Komatsu, Ishigaki, and Nha Trang, respectively.