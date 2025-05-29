KUCHING, 30 MAY 2025: Mark your calendars. From 15 to 17 July 2025, the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) will welcome delegates to the 6th International Energy Week (IEW) 2025, with the theme, “From Sarawak to the World: Journey to Clean Energy Leadership.”

This premier event will spotlight Sarawak’s rise as a clean energy powerhouse in the Asia-Pacific region and accelerate the global clean energy transition towards a sustainable future.

Photo credit: BESarawak.

During a press conference earlier this week, the Honourable Datuk Dr. Hazland Hipni Abang Hipni, Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability of Sarawak and Chairman of the IEW 2025 Organising Committee, stated that the event is expected to attract over 6,500 attendees from 25 countries.

Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak), a key supporter of IEW, was represented at the press conference by Amelia Roziman, CEO of BESarawak, and Bibi Afiqah, Manager and Project Liaison.

IEW Exhibition

Over 400 companies from around the world will showcase innovations in renewable energy, hydrogen, energy efficiency, smart grids, carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) technologies, as well as green infrastructure. There will be over 200 exhibition booths.

IEW Summit

On 15 and 16 July, the IEW Summit will feature 50 renowned speakers and over 400 delegates across 20 curated sessions. The programme will include a visionary dialogue with the Premier of Sarawak, ministerial forums on economic transformation and natural gas as a regional catalyst, and expert panels on ASEAN policy harmonisation, sustainable development, and energy innovation.

