HTM 2025: Builds momentum for mountain tourism

SINGAPORE, 27 MAY 2025: The countdown begins to the 5th Himalayan Travel Mart (HTM 2025) that will welcome over 60 global travel buyers for the annual business and networking event held in Kathmandu, Nepal, from 3 to 5 June.

In its latest update, the HTM2025 organiser PATA Nepal Chapter welcomed Hilton Kathmandu as the “Premium Hospitality Partner and spotlighted event packages that include stays in Nepal pre and post-event.

Pacific Asia Travel Association Life Member and Sanctuary Resorts Guardian Hong Kong Andrew Jones joins the HTM2025 conference speakers.

HTM2025 has refreshed the buyer list, with more than 90% of global buyers attending confirmed as new and leading prospective tour operators, plus business events specialists who will hold business talks with over 65 exhibitors from Nepal’s tourism trade at the mart venue The Soaltee Kathmandu.

Held every June in Kathmandu, Himalayan Travel Mart is Nepal’s premier international travel and tourism trade show, facilitating unparalleled networking and business opportunities with valuable industry insights among the global tourism and hospitality organisations and individuals engaged in different aspects of tourism in the region.

Now in its 5th edition, the HTM attracts an impressive gathering of global buyers, diverse sellers, travel bloggers, influencers, keynote speakers, thought leaders, national and international media, travel industry professionals, and delegates worldwide. The mart will attract an overall attendance of 700 delegates for the opening event and the conference. At the same time, over 65 sellers will showcase travel products from Nepal, India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Tibet (China) at the B2B travel mart. Sixty buyers are registered from 21 countries.

In an email update, HTM 2025 recently confirmed Pre-Mart familiarisation tours for Buyers, International travel bloggers, media, and influencers from 29 May to 2 June, leading up to the HTM Conference on 3 June, when the HTM inaugural ceremony kicks off proceedings followed by the Welcome Dinner Reception.

The Buyers and Sellers Meet (B2B Sessions) follows on 4 to 5 June 2025.

Speakers line-up