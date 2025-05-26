Resorts World Sentosa unveils Singapore Oceanarium

SINGAPORE, 27 MAY 2025: Resorts World Sentosa announced this week that Singapore Oceanarium — a transformation of the former SEA Aquarium — will officially open its doors to the public on 23 July 2025.

More than just a new name, Singapore Oceanarium represents a bold remoulding of the original ocean institute that will inspire more profound knowledge of oceans and marine life.

Photo Credit: Resorts World Sentosa. The conceptual rendering of Ancient Waters features life-sized animatronics and replicas of prehistoric marine animals.

Three times larger than its predecessor, Singapore Oceanarium reimagines the ocean experience, spanning space (from shallow to deep sea) and time (from prehistoric oceans to the present day). Guests will journey across 22 purposefully designed zones that guide visitors from curiosity to commitment, building a powerful emotional connection with our marine world.

Adjacent to the Singapore Oceanarium, the Research and Learning Centre supports its mission to further education, marine research and conservation. The centre enhances Singapore Oceanarium’s robust educational offerings, equipped with immersive learning labs, workspaces, seminar rooms, and a rooftop event space. It provides advanced facilities for scientists and researchers to conduct valuable research work and drive marine science outreach on-site.

As a certified Green Mark Platinum Zero Energy building that uses solar power and smart design to minimise environmental impact, the centre also reflects the Oceanarium’s commitment to sustainability.

“Singapore Oceanarium represents the next frontier for marine education and sustainability,” said Resorts World Sentosa. Chief Executive Officer Tan Hee Teck. “We have created not just a destination, but a catalyst for change, a place where curiosity transforms into knowledge, and knowledge into real action.”

Singapore Oceanarium Vice President Lam Xue Ying added: “This transformation from SEA Aquarium to a purpose-driven institute has been years in the making. We are dedicated to inspiring a new generation of ocean stewards by taking ocean education and interactive storytelling to the next level through naturalistic habitats and immersive technology. We’re furthering our commitment to marine conservation, research and education, supported by academic partnerships, international accreditations and memberships, and our new Research and Learning Centre.”

The Singapore Oceanarium is located within Resorts World Sentosa on Sentosa Island. While the opening date is set for 23 July 2025, the specific opening hours and entrance fees have yet to be confirmed.