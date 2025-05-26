Series by Marriott starts up in India

SINGAPORE, 27 May 2025: Marriott International has introduced its new collection brand for the midscale and upscale lodging segments — Series by Marriott — as the company continues to expand its lodging offerings worldwide.

Series by Marriott should expand Marriott’s global presence by bringing well-established regionally created brands and hotels that champion consistent quality and service into the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.

From left to right: Kiran Andicot, Senior Vice President, Development – South Asia, Marriott International; John Toomey, Chief Commercial Officer, APEC – Marriott International; Ranju Alex, Regional Vice President, South Asia – Marriott International; Shawn Hill, Chief Development Officer, APEC – Marriott International; Rajeev Menon, President, APEC – Marriott International; Binod Chaudhary, Chairman of CG Corp Global; Rahul Chaudhary, Managing Director, CG Corp Global and CG Hospitality Global; Suhail Kannampilly, Managing Director, Concept Hospitality; Avneet Bhutani, Vice President – Asset Management, APEC – Marriott International; Raymond Tan, Senior Director of Hotel Development, APEC – Marriott International

Series by Marriott will offer guests comfortable stays in more places and provide regional owners access to the benefits of Marriott’s platforms, including the company’s award-winning Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program, all while maintaining their portfolio’s independent identity.

Series by Marriott marks its initial launch through a founding deal with Concept Hospitality Private Limited (CHPL) in India, a key growth market for Marriott.

Established in 1996 by Param Kannampilly, CHPL, is one of India’s leading hotel management companies with a portfolio of six brands and over 100 hotels operating in 90 locations. Under the strategic agreement between CHPL and Marriott, CHPL’s flagship brands — The Fern, The Fern Residency, and The Fern Habitat — will affiliate with Series by Marriott on an exclusive basis across India, and Marriott will make a small equity investment in CHPL. The Fern portfolio is currently comprised of 84 open properties and 31 executed pipeline deals, totalling 115 properties and approximately 8,000 rooms. Fern properties are expected to join Marriott’s portfolio in India over time following discussions with the third-party hotel owners and execution of long-term franchise agreements with those owners. CG Hospitality, the hospitality division of the multi-national conglomerate CG Corp Global, is the majority stakeholder in CHPL.

Series by Marriott: Regionally created, globally connected the new brand delivers a simple and approachable experience with a focus on fundamentals and well-executed basics. Hotels in the portfolio will offer quality and value with clean, comfortable rooms, free Wi-Fi, daily coffee or tea, breakfast, fitness centres and meetings and event spaces available at certain properties.

Hotels will reflect the regions and customers they serve while delivering Marriott’s global standards for safety and cleanliness. As part of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty programme, members staying at Series by Marriott properties can earn and redeem points and enjoy member benefits.

In addition to its founding deal with CHPL, Marriott is also in active discussions about the Series by Marriott brand with owners in the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.