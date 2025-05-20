IDV Travel hires Business Development Manager Europe

HANOI, 21 MAY 2025: IDV Travel, headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam, has confirmed the appointment of Thuy Linh Ho as its new Regional Business Development Manager based in Europe, calling it a strategic move to strengthen its presence in the European market.

IDV Travel founder and managing director Trung Tran said the appointment of a new representative based in Switzerland “further strengthens our presence and partnerships in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland). We believe this is a significant step in reinforcing our commitment to serving our European partners with greater proximity and efficiency.”

Photo credit: IDV Travel.

Linh will establish and expand partnerships with travel agents and tour operators across Europe. Originally from Vietnam and raised in Switzerland, she brings a unique perspective to her role, blending her Vietnamese heritage with a deep understanding of European culture.

With an extensive international travel trade background and a proven business development track record, she will represent IDV Travel in all major outbound markets in Europe. The role focuses on building new partnerships, supporting existing clients, and promoting the company’s signature travel experiences throughout Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

“We are excited to welcome Linh to the team. With a deep understanding of the European travel market and a passion for connecting people to authentic experiences in Indochina, she will play a vital role in our future growth,” Trung Tran concluded.

About IDV Travel

IDV Travel is a B2B destination management company specialising in tailor-made travel experiences in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. With over 25 years of industry expertise, the company works with tour operators and travel agencies worldwide to deliver authentic and responsible travel for discerning clients.