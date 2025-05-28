Samui market update set for 9 June

PHUKET, 29 MAY 2025: C9 Hotelworks’ insightful marketing presentations journey to Samui Island to deliver its Tourism, Hotel & Property Market Update on 9 June at the Banyan Tree Samui.

The 90-minute learning session about Samui’s tourism, hotel, and property market provides insights into the latest numbers, trends, and outlook for the island’s ever-expanding tourism landscape.

Agenda highlights

A comprehensive overview of the current market landscape and forward-looking outlook from C9 Hotelworks.

Key data on hotel performance presented by leading hospitality analytics group STR.

A focused feature on the luxury villa rental and management sector.

A crucial discussion on Thailand’s challenges to leasehold property ownership.An exploration of Samui’s evolving real estate market.

An Introduction to the 2025 Thailand Property Awards.

C9 Hotelworks organises the event in collaboration with Delivering Asia, Banyan Tree Samui, SKAL International Koh Samui, Hughes Krupica, and PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards.

Event Schedule

Date: Monday 9th June 2025

Venue: Banyan Tree Samui, Banyan Ballroom, Koh Samui

Registration: 1500 onwards

Session: 1600 to 1730

Programme

Koh Samui Tourism, Hotel, and Property Market Update

Bill Barnett, Managing Director, C9 Hotelworks

Hotel Performance Insights and Trends – Koh Samui and Thailand

Karan Mahesh, Senior Sales Manager – South & Southeast Asia, STR/CoStar Group

Luxury Vacation Rentals and Management Perspective

Femke Beekers, Cluster Country Manager – Thailand & Japan, Elite Havens and David Johnson, CEO, Delivering Asia

A Deep Dive Inside Thailand’s Leasehold Property Ownership

Desmond Hughes, Senior Partner, Hughes Krupica

Introduction to the Thailand Property Awards – 20th Anniversary Edition

Jules Kay, Managing Director, PropertyGuru International (Thailand)

Emerging Greater Koh Samui Property Market

Kara Wang, Director of Sales Channels – Group Property Development, Banyan Group Residences

Attendance is complimentary. Advance registration is required, and a QR code from Eventbrite is required for entry. For more information and to register, go to the following link CLICK

(Source: C9 Hotelworks)