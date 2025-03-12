Jazeera Airways insources ground handling at Kuwai

SINGAPORE, 13 March 2025: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s low-cost airline, confirms plans to streamline operations by insourcing ground handling services at its home base, Kuwait International Airport.

The airline describes the move as a key component to optimize operational efficiency, enhance customer experience, and drive lowest unit cost.

Photo credit: Jazeera Airways.

With a fleet of 24 Airbus A320 aircraft and nearly 5 million passengers annually, Jazeera Airways has strengthened its position as a major player in the aviation sector since it launched operations in 2002. The airline currently contributes to 31% of passenger traffic in Kuwait, with more than 18,000 annual ground handling rotations, reinforcing Kuwait’s status as a vital regional aviation hub.

Jazeera Airways is set for significant growth as it prepares to welcome new aircraft from its multi-billion-dollar order book. A total of 26 aircraft — comprising 18 Airbus A320 and 8 Airbus A321 — are scheduled for delivery starting in 2027. The airline recently acquired six Airbus A320ceo aircraft as part of this growth strategy.

Jazeera Airways Chairman Marwan Boodai said: “Bringing ground handling operations in-house marks another key milestone in our long-term strategy to enhance efficiency and elevate the passenger experience. As we expand and prepare for the arrival of new aircraft, this strategic move will allow us to improve turnaround times, deliver superior service quality, and achieve lower unit costs.

“As a Kuwaiti company, we also remain committed to investing in the growth of Kuwait’s aviation sector in alignment with the government’s Vision 2035. This year, we will announce new and exciting projects supporting our expansion, creating valuable job opportunities for the next generation of Kuwaiti graduates.”