Agoda: Searches for Lady Gaga concerts surge

SINGAPORE, 13 March 2025: Digital travel platform Agoda has observed a 358% increase in accommodation searches for Singapore following the announcement of exclusive Lady Gaga concerts that will be held in Singapore on May 18, 19, 21, and 24, 2025.

Fans from the region are looking forward to “just dance,” and searches on Agoda’s platform have multiplied compared to the previous weeks.

Photo credit: Agoda. Singapore cityscape at dusk.

The announcement of Lady Gaga’s concerts sparked a wave of interest, particularly from Taiwan, Indonesia, China mainland, Philippines, and Malaysia. Notably, Taiwan emerged as the top market searching for Singapore on 10 March, despite not being in the top five origin ranks in the two weeks prior to the announcement.

Agoda Chief Marketing Officer Matteo Frigerio shared: “It’s no abracadabra — big events inspire travel, and Lady Gaga’s upcoming concert series in Singapore is proof of that. Whether travellers come from near or far and are ‘Little Monsters’ or just looking for a great deal, Agoda has them covered with the best stays in Singapore. So pack your bags, get ready to ‘just dance,’ and let Agoda take care of the rest.”

The increased search activity underscores Singapore’s appeal as a destination for major events and highlights Agoda’s role in connecting travellers with great-value deals.