DUBAI UAE, 31 March 2025: Emirates will reinstate its second daily flight between Dubai and Beirut starting 1 April 2025 operated with a Boeing 777-300ER.

The additional flight will boost weekly passenger capacity by more than 5,000 seats (roundtrip), offering customers flexibility and catering to the growing demand.

Emirates’ flight EK957 will take off from Dubai at 0730 and arrive in Beirut at 1035. The return flight EK958 will depart from Beirut at 1205 and arrive in Dubai at 1655.

The additional daily flight will offer travellers from Beirut a second option to visit friends and family in Dubai. This service is also a convenient, seamless layover for those connecting and travelling beyond Dubai to Emirates destinations such as Sydney, Melbourne, Montreal, Toronto, New York, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Mauritius, and other key points across Asia and the Indian Ocean.

For more information or to book tickets, visit emirates.com. Tickets can also be booked through the Emirates’ app, retail stores, the contact centre, or via travel agents.