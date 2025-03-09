Bali stations barriers to fight plastic crisis

DENPASAR Bali, 10 March 2025: The Bali Hotels Association (BHA) reaffirms its commitment to environmental sustainability by continuing its support for Sungai Watch in the fight against plastic pollution.

In a press statement addressing the island’s plastic waste crisis, BHA says it “has played a crucial role in the installation of a second trash barrier at a river on Jl Pendawa Kekeran, Mengwi, Badung, further strengthening efforts to protect Bali’s waterways.”

Bali Hotels Association supports plastic waste project.

At the installation launch, BHA members and the BHA Head of Sustainability joined the Sungai Watch team. This strategic location was selected due to numerous open dumps downstream, contributing significantly to plastic waste flowing into Bali’s rivers and the ocean.

The Bali Hotels Association quotes Sungai Watch founder Gary Bencheghib, underscoring the urgency of addressing plastic pollution.

“We’re destroying the planet at such a rate that in order to solve plastic pollution… we need to go a million per cent and give it our everything.”

BHA Board Member for Sustainability John Nielsen, added: “Protecting Bali’s environment is now a top priority for everyone, especially in the tourism sector. We are grateful for the support of BHA members and the extraordinary efforts of Sungai Watch to help safeguard Bali’s natural beauty.”

The launch of this second barrier in partnership with Sungai Watch is a key milestone in BHA’s sustainability vision. Through this initiative, BHA continues to lead efforts in reducing single-use plastics across its member hotels and educating employees on the importance of minimising plastic use at work and at home.

Vision for Sustainable Hospitality

In 2025, the association will continue to foster collaboration among its members and drive impactful sustainability initiatives that benefit the environment and the local community.

BHA Chairman Franklyn Kocek affirms this vision: “The association will focus on strengthening partnerships, driving innovation, and enhancing Bali’s reputation as a world-class destination.”

Embodying this mission, BHA has introduced its new slogan for 2025: “Hospitality with Purpose” – a commitment to ensuring that every guest experience aligns with Bali’s cultural, economic, and environmental sustainability goals. BHA remains a trusted voice in the hospitality industry, leading the charge for meaningful change in sustainable tourism.

(Source: Bali Hotel Association)