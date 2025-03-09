JLL tops hotel advisory ranks

SINGAPORE, 10 March 2025: JLL has retained its top ranking as the Asia Pacific region’s leading hotel investment advisory firm, based on data analysed and published by MSCI Real Capital Analytics (rca).

As measured by dollar value, the firm has been named the top advisor in Asia Pacific for 13 of the past 14 years. In 2024, JLL advised on 40 properties representing over USD2.4 billion in transactions or a 43.4% market share. Over the past 14 years, JLL completed approximately 770 hotel and resort transactions in the Asia Pacific region valued at over USD28.4 billion and a market share of roughly 47%.

“We have dominated this highly competitive market in the 14 years since the respected ranking’s inception, which indicates the global connectivity and insights we bring to every transaction. We share this esteemed and valued recognition with our clients and JLL’s global network of hotel professionals,” said JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group, Asia Pacific CEO Nihat Ercan.

Asia Pacific’s hotel market continued its broad recovery in 2024, building on momentum in the previous year. JLL data and analysis conclude that the regional hotel investment market in 2024 represented USD12.2 billion in transactions, up 15% year-on-year and the most active year since 2019. JLL projects that inbound investment into Asia Pacific will rise by 10% year-on-year in 2025.

“The Asia Pacific hotel industry continues to perform solidly and display resilience with 2024 investment volumes again confirming our evergreen conviction that investors see the asset class is an opportunistic and long-term play. High-quality assets will remain in hot demand in 2025, reinforced by major transactions including the InterContinental Auckland and sales processes for significant assets such as the Park Hyatt Melbourne, Fairfield by Marriot Seoul and Duxton Singapore,” said Ercan.

Read more in JLL’s Hotel Investment Outlook 2025.