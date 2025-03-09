Air Astana Group expands fleet

SINGAPORE, 10 March 2025: The Air Astana Group fleet has grown to sixty aircraft following the arrival of a new Airbus A320neo in Almaty last week.

The full-service carrier Air Astana now has a fleet of 35 aircraft, and the low-cost carrier FlyArystan operates 25.

Photo credit: Air Astana.

Both carriers in the group have proliferated with an increasing number of the latest generation Airbus A321LR and Airbus A320neo aircraft at the forefront of Air Astana’s network expansion to destinations across Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

FlyArystan continues to boost low-cost services throughout Kazakhstan and Central Asia, as well as an increasing number of longer-range flights to Georgia, China, and the Middle East.

“Expanding our fleet to 60 aircraft is a significant milestone for Air Astana Group and an important step towards accomplishing our strategic plans,” said Peter Foster, CEO of Air Astana Group CEO Peter Foster. “We will continue to invest in modern aircraft and expand our route network, offering passengers even more opportunities for convenient and affordable travel both within the region and beyond”.

The Air Astana Group fleet should reach 80 aircraft by 2028.