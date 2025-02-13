Ethiopian expands Indian network

SINGAPORE, 14 February 2025: Ethiopian Airlines will launch a new thrice-weekly passenger service to Hyderabad, India, starting from 16 June 2025.

The new route expands its global network and enhances connectivity between Africa and Asia.

The new flight will commence with three mid-day departures from the airline’s home base, Addis Ababa, to Hyderabad and morning arrivals on the return leg using a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Flights depart Addis Ababa on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Flight schedule

ET682 will depart Addis Ababa (ADD) at 1610 and arrive in Hyderabad (HYD) at 0040 plus a day.

ET683 will depart Hyderabad (HYD) at 0155 and arrive in Addis Ababa (ADD) at 0555. (Tue, Thu and Sat).

Ethiopian Airlines offers over 50 weekly dedicated passenger and cargo flights to five Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Chennai. With the opening of this new passenger route to Hyderabad, Ethiopian will solidify its presence in India and enhance flight alternatives for passengers travelling between and outside the region.

Meanwhile, the airline has confirmed it will increase flights on the Addis Ababa – Singapore – Kuala Lumpur route from four to five services weekly, effective 4 July, using a Boeing 787-8.