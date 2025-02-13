Hong Kong Airlines adds Sydney flights

HONG KONG, 14 February 2025: Hong Kong Airlines will introduce daily direct flights from Hong Kong to Sydney, Australia, on 20 June 2025. This will be the airline’s second Australian destination after starting a service to the Gold Coast on 17 January.

Commenting on the Sydney flights, the airline’s Chairman Yan Bo stated: “This is an important milestone for Hong Kong Airlines. In the past, we only operated flights to the Gold Coast and Cairns in Australia, offering passengers access to popular tourist hotspots in Queensland.

Jeff Sun, President of Hong Kong Airlines, presented a souvenir to Scott Charlton, CEO of Sydney Airport.

“Now, we extend our reach to Sydney, enabling us to serve a broader range of international travellers. It is also a testament to the efforts of the two governments to support more bilateral air traffic rights. We are committed to providing passengers with high-quality services and competitive prices, ensuring they have more diverse and convenient options for their travel plans.”

Hong Kong Airlines President Mr Jeff Sun commented: “The three-runway system at Hong Kong International Airport has increased the capacity for additional flights… This new service will promote tourism economic and cultural ties between Hong Kong and Australia. Sydney and Hong Kong have a rich shared history in aviation, and we are proud to be a part of this new chapter. Not only will it bring convenience to travellers, but it will also serve as a bridge connecting with our extensive mainland Chinese network.”

The new Sydney service will be operated by A330-300 aircraft, featuring business and economy class cabins.

Hong Kong Airlines serves more than 30 destinations worldwide. Since the beginning of the year, the carrier has successfully resumed flights to the Gold Coast and Vancouver, officially returning to the long-haul market and actively transforming into a fully-fledged international airline.

Hong Kong Airlines flight schedule between Hong Kong and Sydney is as follows (All times local):