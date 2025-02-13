Saudia embarks on global expansion

JEDDAH, 14 February 2025: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, will expand its global flight network, adding 11 new destinations during 2025, the airline reported earlier this week.

This strategic growth, fueled by a 16% increase in passenger traffic during 2024, reflects the airline’s commitment to connecting the world and meeting increasing global travel demand. Bali, Indonesia, is the single new destination in Asia, part of a broader expansion that will add destinations in Europe and the Middle East.

Photo credit: Saudia. The airline updated its Facebook cover photo. And it’s thumbs up to 11 new destinations this year.

The additions to Saudia’s network are Vienna (Austria), Venice (Italy), Larnaca (Cyprus), Athens and Heraklion (Greece), Nice (France), Malaga (Spain), Bali (Indonesia), Antalya (Turkey), El Alamein (Egypt), and Salalah (Oman). These destinations join Saudia’s network of over 100 destinations across four continents.

Saudia operates a fleet of 147 Boeing and Airbus aircraft and will deliver 118 new aircraft in the coming years, further enhancing its operational capacity.

With daily operations exceeding 530 flights, Saudia’s ongoing international development plan aims to increase its global market share and strengthen connectivity between the Kingdom and the world.

Saudia will add 11 new destinations in 2025

Antalya

Where history meets the Mediterranean, Antalya, the jewel of Turkey’s Turquoise Coast, is a city with ancient ruins and stunning beaches.

El Alamein

El Alamein, located along Egypt’s northern coast, is a destination where pristine beaches meet echoes of the past.

Larnaca

The heart of Cyprus, where past and present unite, Larnaca is one of Cyprus’s most enchanting coastal cities, blends a rich history with a laid-back Mediterranean lifestyle.

Malaga

Malaga is a historic city in Spain located in the Costa del Sol region. It is famed for its cultural landmarks and prominent archaeological museums.

Nice

It is located on the French Riviera, the southeastern coast of France, on the Mediterranean Sea, at the foot of the French Alps.

Vienna

Vienna, Austria’s capital, is a timeless masterpiece where history and innovation intertwine.

Athens

Athens, the capital of Greece, is renowned for its historical and cultural landmarks.

Bali

Bali, Indonesia’s most beloved island, is a paradise of lush jungles, terraced rice fields, and pristine beaches.

Heraklion

Heraklion, the capital of Crete, is a gateway to ancient legends and breathtaking landscapes.

Salalah

Salalah, Oman’s lush southern gem, is a city where desert dunes give way to waterfalls, green valleys, and misty mountains.

Venice

Venice, the floating city of Italy, is a masterpiece of art, architecture, and history.